Texas bars to reopen Wednesday, Midland County’s judge believes it can be done safely

By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

Bars are getting ready to reopen at long last on Wednesday.

The governor is allowing all bars to open at half capacity so long as there’s low COVID hospitalizations and the county judges give it the thumbs up. We spoke with the Midland County judge who says he’s ok with bars opening because he thinks it can be done safely.

“Requirements are still changing and being added to,” Terry Johnson said. “So, we will do what we’re supposed to do in a safe manner and I’m confident that bar owners will do the same thing.”

The Ector County has also expressed her support for bars reopening.

