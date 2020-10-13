Advertisement

Police identify man killed in Midland rollover crash

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a rollover crash in Midland early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Pedro Lugo, 40.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to a crash in the 4300 block of West Loop 250 at 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a Range Rover that had rolled in the median. The driver, identified as Lugo, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Lugo was traveling east on the Loop when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled in the center median.

Police say that Lugo was not wearing his seat belt.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to MPD.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early voting period will run from Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 30.

Video

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early voting period will run from Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 30.

Local

Locals rally around pastor amid continuing protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
Local organizers and pastors across the state came together to host a rally at the Horseshoe Arena this week to show support for Fu.

Local

PetSmart donates hundreds of stuffed animals to OPD’s Teddy Bear Patrol program

Updated: 2 hours ago
The stuffed animals will be used for OPD’s Teddy Bear Patrol program, which works to help comfort children who are involved in traumatic events.

Latest News

News

Locals rally around pastor amid continuing protests

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

MISD board finalizes separation with Riddick

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
In a special board meeting Monday night, Midland ISD board approved former superintendent Orlando Riddicks separation agreement and also formally accepted his resignation from office.

Local

Judge rules in favor of Odessa American in lawsuit

Updated: 15 hours ago
A visiting state district judge has denied the City of Odessa’s request to dismiss a lawsuit by the Odessa American to force the city to comply with public information laws.

Local

Texas bars to reopen Wednesday, Midland County’s judge believes it can be done safely

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Bars will be able to open and seat 50% of their total capacity.

Local

Midland, Ector County won’t be disrupted by court battle over single ballot drop-off locations

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Both counties have only used a single drop off site for years, so they won't need to adjust to Abbott's order.

Local

MCSO to replace MRAP with new armored vehicle

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The new vehicle, which will cost $320,000 should come in about six to twelve months.