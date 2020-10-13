Police identify man killed in Midland rollover crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a rollover crash in Midland early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Pedro Lugo, 40.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to a crash in the 4300 block of West Loop 250 at 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a Range Rover that had rolled in the median. The driver, identified as Lugo, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Lugo was traveling east on the Loop when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled in the center median.

Police say that Lugo was not wearing his seat belt.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to MPD.

