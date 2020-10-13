Advertisement

PetSmart donates hundreds of stuffed animals to OPD’s Teddy Bear Patrol program

PetSmart donated hundreds of stuffed animals to OPD's Teddy Bear Patrol program.
PetSmart donated hundreds of stuffed animals to OPD's Teddy Bear Patrol program.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Some good news for your Tuesday!

PetSmart recently made a donation of hundreds of stuffed animals to the Odessa Police Department.

The stuffed animals will be used for OPD’s Teddy Bear Patrol program, which helps comfort children involved in traumatic events.

The Teddy Bear Patrol program began back in 1990.

