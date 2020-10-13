PetSmart donates hundreds of stuffed animals to OPD’s Teddy Bear Patrol program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Some good news for your Tuesday!

PetSmart recently made a donation of hundreds of stuffed animals to the Odessa Police Department.

The stuffed animals will be used for OPD’s Teddy Bear Patrol program, which helps comfort children involved in traumatic events.

The Teddy Bear Patrol program began back in 1990.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.