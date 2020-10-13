Permian must take care of ball against #18 Lee

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well it is that one week a year when West Texas titans meet for one of America’s greatest rivalries: The Odessa Permian-Midland Lee game.

If Permian wants to upset state-ranked Lee for the second year in a row, it needs to take better care of the football.

Turnovers killed the Panthers in a 40-18 loss to Amarillo Tascosa. Permian threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.

“Very teachable moments,” Head Coach Jeff Ellison said. “We’ve got to hold onto the ball, whether it be fumbles or interceptions. Just have to be smarter about the situations. That’s been addressed and, seeing today in practice, we learned from it and are moving forward.”

The Permian-Lee game at Ratliff Stadium will be broadcast live on The CW at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.