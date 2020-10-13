MISD school board to make a decision on Midland Lee renaming Wednesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new name for Robert E. Lee High School and Freshman School is set to be decided Wednesday.

According to an agenda, the Midland ISD School Board will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. to consider the Citizens' Renaming Committee recommendation and take possible action on renaming both schools.

In September, the committee narrowed their list to three possible names with the top choice being Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School. Midland Tall City High School and Midland Carver Lee High School were the next top choices.

The committee also chose mascots and colors to go with each possible name.

Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School

Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.

Hornets

Midland Tall City High School

Oilers

Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.

Titans

Midland Carver Lee High School

Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.

Hornets

The following choices of colors were chosen for each of the names:

Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School

Maroon and White

Blue and Gold

Midland Tall City High School

Maroon and White

Light Blue and Red

Blue and Gold

Midland Carver Lee High School

Maroon and White

Blue and Gold

