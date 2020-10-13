Advertisement

MISD school board to make a decision on Midland Lee renaming Wednesday

Robert E. Lee High School.
Robert E. Lee High School.(CBS7 File Photo)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new name for Robert E. Lee High School and Freshman School is set to be decided Wednesday.

According to an agenda, the Midland ISD School Board will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. to consider the Citizens' Renaming Committee recommendation and take possible action on renaming both schools.

CBS7 will be sharing a stream of the meeting on our Facebook page.

In September, the committee narrowed their list to three possible names with the top choice being Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School. Midland Tall City High School and Midland Carver Lee High School were the next top choices.

The committee also chose mascots and colors to go with each possible name.

Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School

  • Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
  • Hornets

Midland Tall City High School

  • Oilers
  • Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
  • Titans

Midland Carver Lee High School

  • Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
  • Hornets

The following choices of colors were chosen for each of the names:

Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School

  • Maroon and White
  • Blue and Gold

Midland Tall City High School

  • Maroon and White
  • Light Blue and Red
  • Blue and Gold

Midland Carver Lee High School

  • Maroon and White
  • Blue and Gold

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Odessa exploring ways to take Ector County sales tax money

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Scott Pickey
The City of Odessa apparently wants a share of Ector County’s sales tax revenue – and is going all the way to the Attorney General to get it.

Sports

UTPB announces new Director of Athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Texas Permian Basin has a new Director of Athletics.

Local

City of Odessa holding free COVID-19 testing events in October and November

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Odessa will be holding several COVID-19 mobile testing events this fall.

News

Midland police investigating fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
One person was killed in a rollover crash in Midland early Tuesday morning.

Latest News

Local

Police identify man killed in Midland rollover crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
One person was killed in a rollover crash in Midland early Tuesday morning.

Local

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
The early voting period will run from Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 30.

Video

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
The early voting period will run from Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 30.

Local

Locals rally around pastor amid continuing protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
Local organizers and pastors across the state came together to host a rally at the Horseshoe Arena this week to show support for Fu.

Local

PetSmart donates hundreds of stuffed animals to OPD’s Teddy Bear Patrol program

Updated: 6 hours ago
The stuffed animals will be used for OPD’s Teddy Bear Patrol program, which works to help comfort children who are involved in traumatic events.

News

Locals rally around pastor amid continuing protests

Updated: 17 hours ago