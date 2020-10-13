MISD school board to make a decision on Midland Lee renaming Wednesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new name for Robert E. Lee High School and Freshman School is set to be decided Wednesday.
According to an agenda, the Midland ISD School Board will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. to consider the Citizens' Renaming Committee recommendation and take possible action on renaming both schools.
In September, the committee narrowed their list to three possible names with the top choice being Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School. Midland Tall City High School and Midland Carver Lee High School were the next top choices.
The committee also chose mascots and colors to go with each possible name.
Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School
- Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
- Hornets
Midland Tall City High School
- Oilers
- Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
- Titans
Midland Carver Lee High School
- Rebels *The committee’s depiction of the new Rebel mascot represents the Revolutionary War period. There will be no imagery associated with the Confederacy.
- Hornets
The following choices of colors were chosen for each of the names:
Midland Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School
- Maroon and White
- Blue and Gold
Midland Tall City High School
- Maroon and White
- Light Blue and Red
- Blue and Gold
Midland Carver Lee High School
- Maroon and White
- Blue and Gold
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.