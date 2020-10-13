MISD board finalizes separation with Riddick

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -In a special board meeting Monday night, the Midland ISD board approved former superintendent Orlando Riddick’s separation agreement and also formally accepted his resignation from office.

“We took the action we did because we wanted to find a new academic leader,” said MISD Board President, Rick Davis.

“This separation agreement allows him to go forward and pursue the next chapters in his career and also allows the district to move forward and begin our search for a permanent superintendent replacement,” said Davis.

The board said they put Riddick on leave back in August due to the district’s low academic performance grades.

The board decided to payout 70 thousand dollars minus state and federal taxes to Riddick before October 14th as a part of the separation agreement.

Board president Rick Davis said the decision all came to saving the district money.

“We agreed to that amount because we believe that given the estimate that we had for attorneys fees through this process, court reporter fees, we believe that amount was less than what we would’ve paid in attorney fees,” said Davis. “Also it removes any uncertainty about the process itself and also illuminates the independent hearing examiner in that process would cost the district.”

The board’s next step is to find a new superintendent, Davis said he hopes the next superintendent will have a good attitude to lead the district in a better direction.

“My personal goal for the next superintendent is to find a way to support principals and teachers in the classroom,” said Davis.

While MISD is accepting applications for the position, the selection process won’t take place until after November’s election.

