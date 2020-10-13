Advertisement

Locals rally around pastor amid continuing protests

Local organizers and pastors across the state come together to host a rally at the Horseshoe Arena this week to show support for Bob Fu.
By Kate Porter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Protestors were back in front of pastor Bob Fu’s home Monday, claiming he’s a member of the Chinese communist party and is here in west Texas as a spy. This is the second week the protestors have picketed in his front yard.

Pastors across the state and local organizers are putting together a rally at the Horseshoe Arena this week to show support.

Jenny Cudd and a group of Fu’s supporters have organized a community prayer meeting for Thursday to counter the protests.

“It is called #WeAreBobFu, and it is a show of solidarity and to stand in support of pastor Bob Fu and for religious freedom, freedom of religion. At the same time, to also take a public stand against religious persecution, which is what is currently happening in Midland against Dr. Fu”, said Cudd.

Eliea Rosa, a personal friend of Fu, says he knows what religious persecution is like because he experienced it in Brazil.

He wants Thursday’s prayer meeting to focus on religious freedom and take a stand for Bob Fu and his family.

“So we’re gonna be praying for the city and praying for peace, praying for the family’s security, Bob Fu’s family, praying for our community security. But we are also willing to stand up and say that communism is not welcome in America, especially not welcome in West Texas”, said Rosa.

Cudd says she expects some of the protestors to also show up at the Horseshoe Thursday, but adds that they won’t stop the meeting.

“I could say it’s not every day we get to stand up and fight for freedom, but it is. It is every day,” added Cudd. “And what we’re doing is fighting against Christian persecution which takes place all over the world, but also in our own backyard.”

The prayer meeting will be at the Horseshoe Arena on Thursday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

