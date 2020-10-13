Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting has started in Texas.

The early voting period will run from Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 30.

In Ector County, five locations will be open for early voting:

-Ector County Courthouse Annex, 1010 East 8th Street

-Kellus Turner Community Building, 2230 Sycamore Drive

-Westlake Hardware Store, 4652 East University Boulevard

-The Globe Theater at Odessa College, 2308 Shakespeare Road

-Salinas Community Building, 600 West Clements Street

These locations will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays from the 13th through the 23rd. Exact times can be found here.

In Midland County, five locations will be open for early voting:

-Elections Office - County Annex Building, 2110 North A Street

-Calvary Assembly of God, 908 Johnston Street

-Centennial Library, 2503 W. Loop 250 North

-Fairmont Park Church of Christ, 3813 North Midland Drive

-St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4501 Thomason Drive

Voting times can be found on the Elections Office website here.

