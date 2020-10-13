City of Odessa holding free COVID-19 testing events in October and November

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa will be holding several COVID-19 mobile testing events this fall.

The events, which will involve drive-thru testing, will have 200 tests available at a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents will need to show proof of residency and provide contact information to receive their results, which should be delivered in five to seven days. Children as young as three-years-old can be tested.

Testing events will be held on the following dates:

- October 14 - Floyd Gwin Park (West 10th Parking Lot) 9-11 a.m.

- October 21 - Woodson Park (Washington Lane Parking Lot) 9-11 a.m.

- October 28 - Slator Park (Both Parking Lots) 9-11 a.m.

- November 4 - Central Park (East 13th Parking Lot) 9-11 a.m.

- November 18 - Ratliff Stadium (Parking Lot) 9-11 a.m.

“As our community continues to open further, we must stay vigilant with regards to prevention and distancing. We have seen an increase in cases over the past several weeks in both Odessa and Midland,” said Dr. Diana Ruiz, Assistant Professor of Nursing at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “Individuals that are symptomatic, those that have been exposed to positive cases, and those needing testing for visitation or employment requirements, should take advantage of the free mobile testing offered by the city as a resource.”

