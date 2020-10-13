Advertisement

City of Odessa exploring ways to take Ector County sales tax money

Odessa City Hall. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa City Hall. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa apparently wants a share of Ector County’s sales tax revenue – and is going all the way to the Attorney General to get it.

The city is working through State Senator Charles Perry up in Lubbock to ask the attorney general’s opinion on several questions regarding the Ector County Assistance District.

Ector County voters approved the district back during the November 2018 election.

It was created to levy and collect sales taxes from areas outside the city’s jurisdiction.

“It’s very disheartening to know that the city is trying to take the funds from the county.  It’s not only disheartening, it makes me very angry … I think they need to back the hell off,” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis in an interview with the Odessa American.

