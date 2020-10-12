Advertisement

Odessa police: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl in August.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, have both been charged with Capital Murder.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found an 8-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing the girl to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say the girl was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy of the girl listed the manner of death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

Warrants were then obtained for Daniel and Ashley, who were charged and arrested.

Family members of the victim tell CBS7 that Daniel and Ashley were not her parents and instead were her “guardians.”

