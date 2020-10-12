Midland man dies in head-on crash east of Abilene

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man was killed in a crash in Eastland County over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Bradley Cecil Segers.

According to DPS, the crash happened Saturday just after midnight on FM 570.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Segers was traveling on a motorcycle when a car crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

DPS says the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.