Midland, Ector County won’t be disrupted by court battle over single ballot drop-off locations

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Governor Abbott and a Texas court are at odds over the governor’s ruling that each county can only have one ballot drop off location.

This fight happening just weeks away from the election is causing quite a stir throughout Texas, but in Midland and Odessa, it’s business as usual.

The lower Texas court that challenged Abbott’s order claims having only one drop off site violates voter rights because it makes it harder for voters to know where to go and may dissuade some because of the crowds. However, in Midland and Ector counties, both have always had one site and waiting long lines usually haven’t been a problem.

“We have a sign on the counter that says where to turn in the ballot,” Midland County Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves said. “So, I don’t want people to think they need to get in the line to vote if all there doing is turning in the ballot.”

“They normally spread out in the foyer,” Ector County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche. “We’ve even done curbside where they call the office and say I’m outside. We’ll even go out to the car, take out the form, look at their ID, make sure that that ballot does belong to that voter.”

The Ector County Elections Office said even if it could add more drop off sites, it would actually end up being a burden on its already small staff.

Early voting starts Tuesday.

If you want to drop off your ballot, all you need to do is go to the Ector or Midland elections office with your ID and ballot to get that submitted.

