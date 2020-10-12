MCSO to replace MRAP with new armored vehicle

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland County Commissioners signed off to spend $327,000 on an armored vehicle for the sheriff’s office.

Monday morning, the commissioner’s court approved the purchase for a BearCat armored vehicle to replace the department’s only other armored vehicle. The county explained their MRAP has become a burden because of all the expensive maintenance needed to keep it running.

The county judge said although the BearCat is expensive, the sheriff’s office will get a lot of use out of it.

“The sheriff’s office is always dealing with a barricade situation or a hostage situation or you never know what,” Terry Johnson said. “Now in today’s world where protesters have the propensity to turn into a riot, you need something these guys can depend on.”

The county said they’ll it in about six to twelve months.

