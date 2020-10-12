Advertisement

Local sixth-grader rides bike 18 miles to raise awareness for pregnancy and infant loss

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IRAAN, Texas (KOSA) - Our latest Tell Me Something Good story will certainly brighten your day.

11-year-old Armando Sanchez rode his bike 18 miles from Sheffield to Iraan over the weekend to raise awareness for pregnancy and infant loss in memory of Malachi Leal, who was stillborn.

He’s hoping to raise enough funds to purchase and donate a Cuddle Cot to the Permian Regional Medical Center.

“My sister lost her baby and she didn’t really get time to see them. We wanted to raise money for a Cuddle Cot so that the moms and dads can see their baby for an extra 72 hours,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez hopes this turns into an annual fundraiser and wants others to join him on the 18-mile ride.

