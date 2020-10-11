Advertisement

Federal Court stays Gov. Abbott’s mail-in ballot order

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Just a day after a federal judge blocked governor Greg Abbott’s mail-in ballot plan, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary order staying the ruling. The ruling blocks counties from setting up more than one ballot drop-off location per county.

The order comes just hours after state officials renewed their push to limit ballot drop-off locations some voters use due to COVID-19.

The federal appeals court’s order could ignite a last-minute legal battle over absentee voting, since mail-in ballots are already being collected and early voting is set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 13.

