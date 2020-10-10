Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s plants promise gardens in the Permian Basin

Promise gardens were planted across the Permian Basin to leave hope for anyone that has been affected by the disease.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a tradition that brings thousands of people together to walk in honor of a loved one. While this year may look a little different due to Covid, their mission still remains the same.

This year’s event was held virtually but organizers still encouraged participants to get out and walk in the community.

Promise gardens were planted across the Permian Basin to leave hope for anyone that has been affected by the disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager, Julie Gray said each flower in the garden is special because they symbolize how each person has been affected by Alzheimer’s.

“Each flower and each color represents someone in the fight so I hold the purple flower in memory of my grandmother who I lost to the disease a few years ago,” said Gray. “The yellow flower represents caregivers. The orange represents people who just support our cause and the mission without Alzheimer’s or other dementia and then a blue flower represents someone who is living with the disease.”

Mary McCourt, 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s chairperson, added,

“We’re encouraging people to go out and walk in your communities, walk at your churches, your parks, with your family and your friends. You can come out to the promise garden today from 10 am to 6 pm and take pictures,” said McCourt.

Every 66 seconds somebody is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Two-thirds of those are women.

