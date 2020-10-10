Advertisement

MCSO pays tribute to late Sgt. Michael Naylor

New patrol units with a gold star on the backside panels were unveiled as a tribute to Sgt. Naylor.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Friday, October 9th, was a somber morning of remembrance at the Midland County Sheriff’s Office as they marked 6 years since the loss of one of their own… Sgt. Michael Naylor.

After the ceremony Friday morning, new patrol units with a gold star on the backside panels were unveiled as a tribute to Sgt. Naylor.

Sheriff David Criner said it’s important to remind people of Midland County about Sgt. Naylor’s sacrifice.

“When I was in law-enforcement the happiest words you can hear was when your child says, hey daddy’s home. now we have my grandkids...and when Judy hears hey papas home, sometimes because of evil, those loved ones will never hear that again...Mike’s love ones will never hear that again.”

Sgt. Naylor was a part of the sheriff’s office for 15 years. He was shot and killed in 2014 while serving a felony warrant.

