Destination Midland hosts Old Lumber Yard Trade Days

The Old Lumber Yard Trade Days has collectible items from home decor, mirrors, jewelry, and more(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you enjoy old fashioned finds, then the old lumber yard trade days in midland is the place for you.

On Saturday, a variety of vendors, including antique dealers, came together at the Destination Midland to display and sell their vintage, one of kind items.

The event sold collectible items, home decor, mirrors, jewelry, and more.

Phil Caudill, an antique vendor, spends his time in flea markets collecting unique items because he said you never know what a customer might like

“it’s a variety, I really can’t say they like one thing over another,” said Caudill. “We had a person this morning with different little oil cans, he collected the oil cans then people come in just to buy records, there are no set items, you never know what people are going to buy.”

The Old Lumber Yard Trade Days happens on the second weekend of every month from noon to four. For more information, click here.

