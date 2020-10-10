Coats for Kids drive underway in Midland and Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Our annual CBS7 “Coats for Kids” drive is underway, and we need your help.

You can drop off any new or gently used coats of all sizes at All American Chevrolet in Odessa, Frost Bank in Midland and Odessa and The Salvation Army in Odessa and Midland.

Some local schools will also be collecting coats.

Once collected they will be handed out by the Salvation army to those in need.

Look for the red barrels and drop in your coat.

The drive will end on October 30th.

