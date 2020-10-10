Advertisement

Chad Jones Law hosts 7th annual Coats for Kids giveaway

Just pull in, tell them the sizes you need, get your coats, and be on your way.
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Chad Jones Law Firm is keeping kids warm this year by collecting and distributing new or gently used coats to children in need.

The event will be a drive-thru in the First Capital Bank building parking lot Saturday from 9am-12pm.

Elayne Ramirez, Chad Jones office coordinator said they’re ready to help get a warm coat to the child in need.

“Normally every year we do give close to 800 coats for the whole law firm its self. Here in this office, we’re going to give away close to 180, so it will be first come first serve,” said Ramirez.

The law firm is still accepting donations, you can find out more details by clicking here.

