UT/TT Poll shows Trump and Cornyn in lead; Abbott’s approval rating down

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas and the Texas Tribune released their first statewide public opinion poll Friday ahead of the November 3rd election.

In the race for the White House, President Donald Trump leads Vice President Joe Biden by five points in Texas.

50% of the state’s likely voters say they’ll vote for President Trump, versus 45% who say they’ll vote for Biden.

In the U.S. Senate race, Senator John Cornyn leads MJ Hegar by eight points.

The UT/TT Poll also found that Governor Greg Abbott’s ratings fell during the pandemic.

In April, his approval rating stood at 56% - but over the next six months – it fell to 44% in October.

The margin of error for all of the polls is around 3%.

