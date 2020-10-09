Advertisement

Texas officer charged in Black man’s fatal shooting fired

By Associated Press
Oct. 9, 2020
DALLAS (AP) — A white police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a small East Texas city has been fired.

A statement Thursday from Wolfe City said Officer Shaun Lucas, who is 22, was fired for “his egregious violation” of city and police department policy.

The city of about 1,500 people is located northeast of Dallas. Jonathan Price, who was 31, was killed over the weekend after Lucas arrived at a convenience store to check out a report of a fight.

In a statement Monday announcing that Lucas had been charged, the Texas Rangers said that the officer’s actions weren’t “reasonable.”

