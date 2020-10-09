Advertisement

Racist Snapchat post being investigated by Monahans superintendent

(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A Snapchat conversation, reportedly between Monahans students, is making the rounds on social media Friday.

The post is very racist and uses the ‘N’ word several times.

MWPISD Superintendent Chad Smith tells CBS7, “We’re aware of a Snapchat conversation that was racial in nature. MWPISD does not condone racism of any kind. We are looking into and taking care of the situation.”

