Press Café offers free meals for Pink the Basin donations next week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

One Odessa restaurant is allowing you to dine for free and just asking you to donate all in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Next week, Press Cafe inside the Sewell Dealership is offering up Dine and Donate. All week long anything you order will be completely paid for by Sewell Chevrolet Of Andrews.

Customers are only asked to donate what your meal would have cost directly to Pink the Basin.

Dine and Donate runs all next week, Oct. 12-17.

