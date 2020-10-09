Advertisement

Midland Lee grad, ACU quarterback Sema’J Davis seriously injured in crash

Sema'j Davis.
Sema'j Davis.(Abilene Christian University Athletics)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Lee graduate Sema’J Davis, who now plays quarterback for Abilene Christian University, was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night.

According to the Abilene Police Department, a driver ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle before driving into oncoming traffic and hitting Davis' car.

Police say that Davis was airlifted to a hospital in the Metroplex with serious injuries. A total of four people were injured in the crash.

ACU Sports released the following statement on the crash:

“Abilene Christian University football player Sema’J Davis was involved in a traffic accident overnight in Abilene less than a mile from campus when the vehicle he was driving was struck by another car. He was airlifted from Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. There were no passengers in the car. Our prayers are with his family, friends, the ACU athletic department and the entire ACU community at this time. This is an ongoing situation, and this is all we can report at this time.”

Davis graduated from Midland Lee High School in 2016 and has played for the Wildcats for the past two years after redshirting his freshman year.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

