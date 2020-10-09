Advertisement

Heavy police presence reported in an Odessa neighborhood

The scene near 46th Street and Winchester in Odessa
The scene near 46th Street and Winchester in Odessa(Marty Green, CBS7 Viewer)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

There has been a heavy police presence in the early morning hours of Friday in an Odessa neighborhood.

The scene is near 46th Street and Winchester.

According to CBS7 viewers, Odessa Police S.W.A.T. Team is deployed there as well as drones.

CBS7 has reached out to Odessa Police, but have yet to hear from them.

We will bring you updates as soon as we hear from Odessa Police.

