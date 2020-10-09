Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Warm Salmon Salad with OC

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Warm Salmon Salad.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC and Chef Bagan.

WARM SALMON SALAD

Serves:  6

Ingredients:

1              Pound   Salmon fillet

12           Each       Asparagus tips

2              Each       Tomatoes

3              Tbsp.     Walnut oil

3              Tbsp.     Olive oil

12           Each       Fresh Basil leaves

3              Tbsp.     Balsamic Vinegar

As req   Salt and pepper

As req   Salad Base

Instructions:

Cook and refresh the asparagus.

Cut the salmon into bite size pieces.

Blanch, skin, seed and dice the tomato.

Whisk the oil’s and vinegar together.

Tear the basil leaves and add to the dressing.

Heat a little oil in a skillet.

Gently cook the salmon.

When the salmon is cooked add the tomatoes and asparagus.

Add the dressing and warm the dressing, do not boil.

Place the warm salmon etc. over the salad base and serve.

You can put in the salad base whatever you wish. I used mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, Cremini mushrooms (regular mushrooms will also work) and yellow bell peppers.

