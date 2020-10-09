FOOD COURT: Warm Salmon Salad with OC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Warm Salmon Salad.
Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC and Chef Bagan.
WARM SALMON SALAD
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 Pound Salmon fillet
12 Each Asparagus tips
2 Each Tomatoes
3 Tbsp. Walnut oil
3 Tbsp. Olive oil
12 Each Fresh Basil leaves
3 Tbsp. Balsamic Vinegar
As req Salt and pepper
As req Salad Base
Instructions:
Cook and refresh the asparagus.
Cut the salmon into bite size pieces.
Blanch, skin, seed and dice the tomato.
Whisk the oil’s and vinegar together.
Tear the basil leaves and add to the dressing.
Heat a little oil in a skillet.
Gently cook the salmon.
When the salmon is cooked add the tomatoes and asparagus.
Add the dressing and warm the dressing, do not boil.
Place the warm salmon etc. over the salad base and serve.
You can put in the salad base whatever you wish. I used mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, Cremini mushrooms (regular mushrooms will also work) and yellow bell peppers.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.