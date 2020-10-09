FOOD COURT: Warm Salmon Salad with OC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Warm Salmon Salad.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC and Chef Bagan.

WARM SALMON SALAD

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 Pound Salmon fillet

12 Each Asparagus tips

2 Each Tomatoes

3 Tbsp. Walnut oil

3 Tbsp. Olive oil

12 Each Fresh Basil leaves

3 Tbsp. Balsamic Vinegar

As req Salt and pepper

As req Salad Base

Instructions:

Cook and refresh the asparagus.

Cut the salmon into bite size pieces.

Blanch, skin, seed and dice the tomato.

Whisk the oil’s and vinegar together.

Tear the basil leaves and add to the dressing.

Heat a little oil in a skillet.

Gently cook the salmon.

When the salmon is cooked add the tomatoes and asparagus.

Add the dressing and warm the dressing, do not boil.

Place the warm salmon etc. over the salad base and serve.

You can put in the salad base whatever you wish. I used mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, Cremini mushrooms (regular mushrooms will also work) and yellow bell peppers.

