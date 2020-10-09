Ector County ISD receives $50,000 grant to fund wireless access points for schools

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has received a $50,000 grant to help ensure students have reliable internet connections.

ECISD will be using the money to create wireless access points at 25 of their schools to allow nearby students to access the school district’s network. ECISD says that it could impact up to 17,000 students.

“We are thrilled to receive this support from the Players Coalition,” says Ector County ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri. “This donation will allow us to strengthen internet connections around our most economically disadvantaged schools. The children and families who need it most will have easier, more reliable access to our school district’s network, giving them the ability to stay more engaged in the learning process.”

The grant comes from Players Coalition, a nonprofit founded by NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins.

The Players Coalition donated $350,000 in grants to schools across the country to help give students and schools the technology they need to succeed while learning from home. They’re partnering with Chiefs for Change to identify opportunities where students need the help the most.

“In football, plays don’t work unless players get the signal, from the sideline, to the quarterback, to every player on the field,” says Chiefs for Change CEO Mike Magee. “And in today’s world, students can’t do their schoolwork without a signal at home. Millions of children are waiting for that signal—an internet signal so they can learn, whether their classes are happening in person or online. With the generous support of the Players Coalition, we are expanding internet access to more students. This is a critical step—but we need Congress and the FCC to #SendTheSignal to every home in America. Now is the time for universal broadband. Students can’t wait any longer.”

