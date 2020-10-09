Advertisement

Bar owners not satisfied with Abbott’s reopening guidelines

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After months of calling for bars to reopen, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order yesterday that will allow bars to open beginning Oct. 14th as long as they meet certain guidelines.

And after hearing the news that bars would be allowed to reopen in under a week, you might think bar owners would welcome the news. But that’s only partially true.

Bar owners say the order comes as a surprise, and some are scrambling to get ready to reopen in such a short time.

That includes problems like staffing, cleaning, and logistics that need to be solved.

And although bars can reopen, certain restrictions will still make it difficult for businesses. The Buffalo Nickel co-owner Michele Kettle felt one important item wasn’t highlighted well in the initial order.

“Those bars that are allowed to be reopened now can will only be allowed to open until 11 p.m. to serve alcohol,” Kettle said. “That was news I got last night that I wasn’t expecting.”

Kettle also doesn’t like the 50% capacity ruling either. She believes bars are just as capable as restaurants at creating a safe environment at higher capacities.

Although county judges in Midland and Ector counties gave the green light for bars to reopen next week, the situation is still bad for in other counties like Harris and Dallas, whose judges say bars will not be allowed to reopen.

