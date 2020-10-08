United Family pharmacies now selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - United Family pharmacies are now selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

According to a release, United Family has partnered with Phosphorous Diagnostics to make the kits available to the public.

United says that results can be expected within 72 hours from the time the lab receives the test.

“We feel these testing kits will help meet the needs of our guests as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for the United Family said. “Some of the advantages of these at-home testing kits include no appointments, no lines and best of all, no uncomfortable nasal swab.”

This is how the tests will work:

· Visit scheduletest.com to complete a medical questionnaire and request your test

· Your United Family pharmacist will authenticate the information, review and order the test

· Next, you will be contacted about payment and get a notification that the test kit is ready. Guests may pick up the test kit or have it delivered/shipped to their address*

· Then, guests will complete the sample collection and send it to the lab with the prepaid shipping envelope

· Within 72 hours or less, the guest will receive their results

United is unable to bill insurance companies for the tests at this time. Payments for tests will be out of pocket.

United Family has locations in Midland and Odessa.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.