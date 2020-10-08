Advertisement

Regal Cinemas begins temporary closure

Regal’s parent company is temporarily shuttering all its locations.
Regal’s parent company is temporarily shuttering all its locations.(Shane Battis)
By Gianni Windahl
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa’s Regal movie theater is closing Thursday.

Earlier this week, we reported Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, announced its temporarily shuttering its locations. The decision was based on the lack of films coming out of major markets.

There are 536 Regal Cinemas nationwide and this closure will affect some 45,000 employees nationwide.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

