Advertisement

Player of the Week: Greenwood’s Trey Cross

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood senior running back Trey Cross is the CBS7 Player of the Week.

If you follow high school football in West Texas, you’re likely already familiar with Cross. The senior is one of the best players to come through Greenwood, and last Friday he made sure he’ll be part of Rangers history for years to come.

In a win over Pecos, Cross set a new school record by running for 371 yards on just 24 carries and scoring five touchdowns.

The performance checked off a personal goal for Cross, etching his name on the Greenwood records board.

“I just wanted to get my name up there, and that’s what I did,” Cross told CBS7. “I worked for it and I got it up there.”

Cross and the Rangers (3-2) are on the road Friday, traveling to Sweetwater for a district game against the 4-1 Mustangs.

“Every time you come out on the field you never know if it’s your last,” Cross said. “Because anything can pop up at any time. So I take advantage of every day we come out on the practice field and every game that we have.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Player of the Week: Greenwood’s Trey Cross

Updated: 1 hour ago
In a win over Pecos, Cross set a new school record by running for 371 yards on just 24 carries and scoring five touchdowns.

Volleyball

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian Volleyball at Midland Classical

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
The Midland Christian Lady Mustangs defeat the Midland Classical Lady Knights 3-2.

Sports

Zero positive after 40 Odessa High football players tested for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Bronchos preparing for opening game Thursday

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Latest News

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole at Monahans

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Seminole defeats Monahans 28-21.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Wink at Crane

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Wink defeats Crane 34-20.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Hereford at Andrews

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Andrews defeated Hereford 51-7.

Sports

CBS7 Band of the Week: Crane

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Crane is this week’s CBS7 Band of the Week

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic defeated Midland Christian 38-21.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Pecos at Greenwood

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Greenwood defeats Pecos 39-10.