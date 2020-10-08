Player of the Week: Greenwood’s Trey Cross

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood senior running back Trey Cross is the CBS7 Player of the Week.

If you follow high school football in West Texas, you’re likely already familiar with Cross. The senior is one of the best players to come through Greenwood, and last Friday he made sure he’ll be part of Rangers history for years to come.

In a win over Pecos, Cross set a new school record by running for 371 yards on just 24 carries and scoring five touchdowns.

The performance checked off a personal goal for Cross, etching his name on the Greenwood records board.

“I just wanted to get my name up there, and that’s what I did,” Cross told CBS7. “I worked for it and I got it up there.”

Cross and the Rangers (3-2) are on the road Friday, traveling to Sweetwater for a district game against the 4-1 Mustangs.

“Every time you come out on the field you never know if it’s your last,” Cross said. “Because anything can pop up at any time. So I take advantage of every day we come out on the practice field and every game that we have.”

