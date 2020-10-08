Odessa College partners with ExxonMobil to offer four-year degree

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is now offering students a four-year degree thanks to ExxonMobil.

According to a release, OC is welcoming its first semester of students to the ExxonMobil Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) Degree in Leadership and Management in the Spring of 2021.

Odessa College says that it is one of the only community colleges in Texas to offer a BAAS degree program.

“We chose Odessa College for its excellent track record in education, particularly in STEM and energy-related fields,” said Enrique Garcia, Permian production manager at XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil. “Many of the professionals we hire come from the Permian Basin, so this is another important step to strengthen our local talent right here in the communities where we operate.”

ExxonMobil is helping to provide faculty salaries, facility renovations and updates, and curriculum development. Additional scholarships will also be made available for students.

“Odessa College is honored to receive this important support from ExxonMobil,” said Dr. Greg Williams, president of Odessa College. “Our program is the only one in the region that allows a student to obtain their BAAS degree from start to finish without already having their associate’s degree. We are always looking for ways to grow the future leaders for our community, and this donation brings an energy component to the program that is critical to the success of our future workforce in the Permian Basin.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.