Fort Stockton father says high school staff and coaches refused to help passed out daughter

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Fort Stockton father is upset this afternoon after hearing that his daughter passed out Monday during P.E. class, and the staff, he says, refused to help her.

Multiple witnesses say that after the girl passed out, the coaches told everyone to leave her alone and let her lie on the ground until she came to.

Nearby students, who are taking classes to be certified nursing aides, were nearby attended to the girl, carrying her inside, and rendering first aid until her dad could get there.

“When I go into the high school, I remember children helping my daughter,” Diaz-Carrillo said. “Not coaches. Not school officials. Children.”

Carrillo-Diaz says he has not heard from anyone at the Fort Stockton ISD about the incident, but that he plans to keep asking questions until he gets a response.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, the Fort Stockton ISD said:

“On Monday, October 5, 2020, a Fort Stockton High School student passed out and was immediately provided medical assistance. We communicated with the family and are still investigating the incident. We thank the students and staff for their expeditious action enabling the district to swiftly assist the child, and we wish the student a speedy recovery.”

