Changing Midland Lee’s name could cost up to $3.5 million

Robert E. Lee High School.
Robert E. Lee High School.(CBS7 File Photo)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It could cost upwards of $3.5M to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School and Robert E. Lee Freshman High School, according to an early rebranding report researched by Midland ISD.

The report, obtained by the Midland Reporter-Telegram, takes both the name change and the school colors change into consideration. The cost to only change the name would be $1.8M.

The MISD school board is scheduled to decide on a new name at its next meeting on October 19.

The renaming committee’s top recommendation for a new name is Legacy of Equality and Excellence (L.E.E.) High School.

