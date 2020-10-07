Advertisement

United Supermarkets and Market Street kick off fundraiser for mass shooting memorial

By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

United Supermarkets and Market Street kicked off a fundraiser to support a memorial honoring the victims of the August 31st mass shooting.

The grocery chain has partnered with Odessa Arts to build a $700,000 memorial called Bright Stars – A Memorial in Memorial Garden.

The memorial will be a bronze cylinder with the names of all the victims and survivors carved into it.

A light inside will project those names onto the ground.

Organizers said they’ve been working on this since the shooting happened so the community can have a physical place to remember the victims and survivors.

“And you can come and just contemplate on what happened and mourn the loss of the people that are no longer with us and celebrate the fact that the community come out of this much stronger,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said.

If you’d like to donate, you can add a donation at the checkout of any United or Market Street grocery store in Odessa.

The campaign ends on Oct. 27.

