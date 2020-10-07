Advertisement

Texas high court blocks Houston plan to offer mail ballots

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that 2 million Houston voters can’t receive unsolicited mail ballot applications from local elections officials for November’s election.

The Texas Supreme Court decision Wednesday is the latest defeat in a string of losses for Democrats whose efforts to change Texas voting laws during the coronavirus pandemic have largely failed.

Polls show unusually tight races this year in America’s biggest red state, intensifying battles over voting access.

Texas is one of just five states not allowing widespread mail-in voting this year.

Courts say fear of catching COVID-19 doesn’t qualify voters for mail-in ballots.

