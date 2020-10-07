Odessa man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident, according to Corporal Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.

According to OPD, 30-year-old Marc Neatherlin Jr. was driving his motorcycle west on Blossom Lane Tuesday afternoon when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bonham Avenue and struck a Dodge Ram Truck.

Neatherlin was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Ermalinda Figueroa, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Odessa police are still investigating the crash.

