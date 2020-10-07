Advertisement

Odessa man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

The motorcycle- truck crash happened late Tuesday afternoon
OPD officer investigates crash
OPD officer investigates crash(KOSA)
By Gianni Windahl
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident, according to Corporal Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.

According to OPD, 30-year-old Marc Neatherlin Jr. was driving his motorcycle west on Blossom Lane Tuesday afternoon when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bonham Avenue and struck a Dodge Ram Truck.

Neatherlin was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Ermalinda Figueroa, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Odessa police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Curb Side Bistro gives golden ticket, $100 to two random customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The restaurant said the promotion was a way to show appreciation to customers.

News

Curb Side Bistro gives golden ticket, $100 to two random customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.

Local

Midland officer Nathan Heidelberg among officers added National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, event to be held Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Fallen Midland police officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg is one of the 307 law enforcement officers whose names have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year.

Crime

14 migrants taken into custody, three suspects arrested following search warrant in Ector County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
A search warrant led authorities to discover more than a dozen migrants and make three arrests in Ector County on Monday.

Latest News

State

Boy, 1, killed in carjacking during Texas custody meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas man has been charged with capital murder after police say he stole a woman’s car and ran over and killed her 1-year-old son when he ambushed a custody meeting between the boy’s parents.

Local

Fort Stockton family loses food truck in fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
A Fort Stockton family is working to rebuild after a fire destroyed their food truck.

Local

Pioneer lays off around 300 employees in Irving and the Permian Basin

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Pioneer Natural Resources has laid off employees in Irving and the Permian Basin.

Local

Coats for Kids 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
The 2020 Coats for Kids campaign has arrived!

Local

Whataburger recognizes local teachers for World Teachers’ Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Whataburger held special events honoring teachers for World Teachers' Day.

Local

Ector County ISD celebrates World Teachers’ Day with blue ribbons

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CBS7 News Staff
Monday was a special day for many in West Texas as it was World Teachers' Day!