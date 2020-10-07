Advertisement

Midland man charged with murder in infant’s death

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man has been charged in the death of an infant.

Cleveland Johnson II, 33, has been charged with Capital Murder.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the Midland Memorial Hosptial Emergency Room just after midnight on Wednesday for an infant’s death.

Police learned that a man, identified as Johnson, had brought the infant into the ER the previous night with cardiac and respiratory issues.

An investigation revealed that the infant had several broken bones and other injuries.

A warrant for Capital Murder was issued, and Johnson was taken into custody. A mugshot for Johnson was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Gov. Greg Abbott announces plan for reopening bars

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Governor Greg Abbott has announced news that many Texans have been calling for - the reopening of bars.

Local

Man who sold Odessa mass shooter gun pleads guilty to illegal gun sale

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Pickey
The Lubbock man who sold the Odessa mass shooter the AR-15-style rifle he used in the shooting pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling the gun illegally.

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott announces bars may begin reopening in some areas starting October 14

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott has announced news that many Texans have been calling for - the reopening of bars.

Local

FIRST ALERT: Student charged with making terroristic threat at Goddard Jr. High

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Midland ISD tells CBS7 that the district received a tip about a possible bomb threat at Goddard Junior High Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

Crime

Man wanted by Midland Crime Stoppers arrested on child sex crimes

Updated: 7 hours ago
A man wanted for several alleged child sex crimes is now behind bars.

Local

Man in critical condition following Odessa motorcycle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
An Odessa man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

Video

Pioneer lays off 300 employees

Updated: 7 hours ago
Pioneer Natural Resources has laid off employees in Irving and the Permian Basin

Video

Man arrested for child sex crimes

Updated: 7 hours ago
A man wanted for several child sex crimes is now behind bars.

Video

Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
An Odessa man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

State

Texas politicians fueled criticism of “Cuties.” Now, Netflix is facing criminal charges in a small East Texas county.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jolie McCullough and Stacy Fernández
A grand jury in a small East Texas county has indicted media giant Netflix for promoting “Cuties,” a French film about an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant who joins a dance group.