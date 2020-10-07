Midland man charged with murder in infant’s death

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man has been charged in the death of an infant.

Cleveland Johnson II, 33, has been charged with Capital Murder.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the Midland Memorial Hosptial Emergency Room just after midnight on Wednesday for an infant’s death.

Police learned that a man, identified as Johnson, had brought the infant into the ER the previous night with cardiac and respiratory issues.

An investigation revealed that the infant had several broken bones and other injuries.

A warrant for Capital Murder was issued, and Johnson was taken into custody. A mugshot for Johnson was not immediately available.

