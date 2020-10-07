Advertisement

Man who sold Odessa mass shooter gun pleads guilty to illegal gun sale

Authorities investigate one of the many scenes of the August 31 mass shooting.
Authorities investigate one of the many scenes of the August 31 mass shooting.(CBS7 File Photo)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - The Lubbock man who sold the Odessa mass shooter the AR-15-style rifle he used in the shooting pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling the gun illegally.

In the plea agreement, Marcus Braziel admitted that he sold multiple guns online without a firearm dealer’s license.

Several of the people who bought guns from him had been banned from buying them.

Braziel reportedly took customers at their word when asking them if there was no legal reason to prevent them from owning a gun, according to CNN. He is now a believer in universal background checks for gun owners.

“I feel responsible for the role I played in selling him a firearm,” he told CNN. “My primary objective is that this never happen to anyone else.”

Braziel only had Seth Ator fill out a bill of sale.

CNN reports that Braziel faces up to five years in prison.

Seven people were killed and 25 people were hurt in last year’s mass shooting.

