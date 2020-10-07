Man wanted by Midland Crime Stoppers arrested on child sex crimes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man wanted for several alleged child sex crimes is now behind bars.

According to Midland Crime Stoppers, 60-year-old Juan Martinez was wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Martinez has been arrested in Upton County and is now awaiting transfer back to Midland.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.