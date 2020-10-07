Man in critical condition following Odessa motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

According to Odessa police, 30-year-old Marc Neatherlin Jr.m was driving his motorcycle on Blossom Lane when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bonham Avenue.

Neatherlin then hit the back of a truck that was pulling a trailer.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man who witnessed the crash hopes that more people see the need to slow down while driving.

“My heart and condolences go out to everyone involved in this incident, but as a whole, in the Permian Basin, we need to slow down. There’s a speeding problem that’s getting worse and worse every day,” said Shawn Teal.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

