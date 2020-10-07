Advertisement

Man in critical condition following Odessa motorcycle crash

Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

According to Odessa police, 30-year-old Marc Neatherlin Jr.m was driving his motorcycle on Blossom Lane when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bonham Avenue.

Neatherlin then hit the back of a truck that was pulling a trailer.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man who witnessed the crash hopes that more people see the need to slow down while driving.

“My heart and condolences go out to everyone involved in this incident, but as a whole, in the Permian Basin, we need to slow down. There’s a speeding problem that’s getting worse and worse every day,” said Shawn Teal.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man wanted by Midland Crime Stoppers arrested on child sex crimes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man wanted for several alleged child sex crimes is now behind bars.

Video

Pioneer lays off 300 employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pioneer Natural Resources has laid off employees in Irving and the Permian Basin

Video

Man arrested for child sex crimes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man wanted for several child sex crimes is now behind bars.

Video

Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Odessa man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

Latest News

State

Texas politicians fueled criticism of “Cuties.” Now, Netflix is facing criminal charges in a small East Texas county.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jolie McCullough and Stacy Fernández
A grand jury in a small East Texas county has indicted media giant Netflix for promoting “Cuties,” a French film about an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant who joins a dance group.

State

Early voting can start Oct. 13, as scheduled, Texas Supreme Court rules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Platoff and Jolie McCullough
Early voting in Texas can begin Oct. 13, following the timeline the governor laid out months ago, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

State

Texas high court blocks Houston plan to offer mail ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that 2 million Houston voters can’t receive unsolicited mail ballot applications from local elections officials for November’s election.

Local

CBS7 hosting Odessa Mayor Candidate’s Forum Wednesday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
Election Day draws close, and CBS7 is helping you get to know the candidates in a major local race.

Local

August Pfluger visits Senior Life Midland ahead of Texas-sized Garage Sale

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
August Pfluger visits Senior Life Midland ahead of Texas-sized Garage Sale

News

Odessa man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gianni Windahl
The motorcycle- truck crash happened Tuesday afternoon