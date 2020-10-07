Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott announces bars may begin reopening in some areas starting October 14

(KOSA)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced news that many Texans have been calling for - the reopening of bars.

The following comes from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott:

Opening bars and similar establishments to 50% capacity in regions with low #COVID19 hospitalizations. ‪Beginning October 14th, County Judges can opt their county into these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols.

Additionally, businesses like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys can expand to 75% capacity in counties with low #COVID19 hospitalizations ‪beginning October 14th.

Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of #COVID19 by following health protocols and guidelines.

Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal

Opening bars and similar establishments to 50% capacity in regions with low #COVID19 hospitalizations. ‪Beginning...

Posted by Office of the Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

