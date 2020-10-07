FIRST ALERT: MISD investigating possible bomb threat at Goddard, students evacuated to Emerson Elementary

MIDLAND, TX (KOSA) – Goddard Junior High School has been evacuated after Midland ISD Police received a tip about a possible bomb threat.

Students from Goddard have been moved to Emerson Elementary as a precaution as a bomb squad sweeps the campus.

According to MISD, the district’s police received the tip from Crime Stoppers, which involved a social media post referencing a bomb threat at the school. Authorities do not know at this time whether the threat is credible.

Midland police are on scene to help the district.

The school district says that parents of students at Goddard and Emerson have been notified.

This is a developing story. CBS7 will continue to update as more information becomes available.

