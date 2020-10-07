CBS7 hosting Odessa Mayor Candidate’s Forum Wednesday night

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Election Day draws close, and CBS7 is helping you get to know the candidates in a major local race.

Join us tonight as the candidates to be Odessa’s next mayor answer your questions before the election.

The forum will include Dewey Bryant, Gloria Apolinario and Javier Joven.

You will be able to watch the forum starting at 6:30 p.m. on MyTV16 and the CBS7 Facebook page.

