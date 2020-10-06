Zero positive after 40 Odessa High football players tested for COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well it looks like the Odessa Bronchos will finally play their first football game of the season this week.

Last week, 40 Odessa football players were placed into quarantine and tested for COVID-19, after being exposed to a confirmed case.

On Monday, Head Coach Danny Servance said that none of those 40 players tested positive.

Now the Bronchos must prepare to play a Thursday game on the road against state-ranked Lubbock Coronado, despite having about only half of their players available for practice last week.

“Somewhat of a challenge without your offensive and defensive line being there,” Servance explained. “There was not any run defense or run offense that you could really work on. It was all pass. We adapted and overcame, and did they best we could with what we had.”

Servance said they expect to have their full roster of players for Thursday’s game.

