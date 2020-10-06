Advertisement

Zero positive after 40 Odessa High football players tested for COVID-19

Bronchos preparing for opening game Thursday
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well it looks like the Odessa Bronchos will finally play their first football game of the season this week.

Last week, 40 Odessa football players were placed into quarantine and tested for COVID-19, after being exposed to a confirmed case.

On Monday, Head Coach Danny Servance said that none of those 40 players tested positive.

Now the Bronchos must prepare to play a Thursday game on the road against state-ranked Lubbock Coronado, despite having about only half of their players available for practice last week.

“Somewhat of a challenge without your offensive and defensive line being there,” Servance explained. “There was not any run defense or run offense that you could really work on. It was all pass. We adapted and overcame, and did they best we could with what we had.”

Servance said they expect to have their full roster of players for Thursday’s game.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole at Monahans

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Seminole defeats Monahans 28-21.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Wink at Crane

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Wink defeats Crane 34-20.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Hereford at Andrews

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Andrews defeated Hereford 51-7.

Latest News

Sports

CBS7 Band of the Week: Crane

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Crane is this week’s CBS7 Band of the Week

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic defeated Midland Christian 38-21.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Pecos at Greenwood

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Greenwood defeats Pecos 39-10.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian at Mesquite Horn

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Permian defeats Mesquite Horn on the road 51-10.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Lee at Amarillo Tascosa

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Lee defeats Tascosa 31-21.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Amarillo at Midland

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Amarillo defeats Midland 49-17.