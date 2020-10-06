Whataburger recognizes local teachers for World Teachers’ Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Whataburger held special events honoring teachers for World Teachers' Day.

Whataburger asked schools to nominate standout teachers who are committed to helping students succeed in a year filled with challenges.

Eight teachers from Parker Elementary in Midland and ten teachers from Permian High School were nominated.

Those 18 teachers got to go home with Whataburger swag and gift cards.

