Texas officer charged with murder in fatal store shooting

The Wolfe City police officer connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price at a gas station Sunday night, has been arrested and charged with murder.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLFE CITY, Texas (AP) — A white police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town.

The Texas Rangers say Jonathan Price was walking away from Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas when Lucas opened fire Saturday night, killing Price.

The 22-year-old police officer was booked Monday into the Hunt County Jail. Bail was set at $1 million.

It wasn’t immediately known if Lucas had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Family and friends of Price, who was 31, said Monday that the one-time college football player was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.

The family of Johnathan Price says he was fatally shot by a Wolfe City police officer on Saturday while trying to break up a fight.
The family of Johnathan Price says he was fatally shot by a Wolfe City police officer on Saturday while trying to break up a fight.(Provided)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

