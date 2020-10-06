Salvation Army starts rescue Christmas campaign early

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Salvation Army is starting their rescue Christmas campaign early this year, due to COVID-19.

The charity is bracing for a 50% decrease in Red Kettle donations due to more online shopping, store closures, and increasing unemployment rates.

However, because of the increase of Midland families needing assistance this year, the Salvation Army is asking for the community to donate their extra change any way they can.

“The big issue that we want to remember is that this fundraiser is our biggest fundraiser of how we operate all year round,” Lieutenant Robert Coriston said.

The Salvation Army locally and nationally are asking for donations to not only help families with Christmas but to also provide for their social services.

To donate by text to the Salvation Army in Midland, text the amount you would like to donate to 817-835-6552.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.