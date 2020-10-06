Advertisement

Salvation Army starts rescue Christmas campaign early

The non-profit is starting its Red Kettle donations earlier due to COVID-19.
The non-profit is starting its Red Kettle donations earlier due to COVID-19.(KOSA)
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Salvation Army is starting their rescue Christmas campaign early this year, due to COVID-19.

The charity is bracing for a 50% decrease in Red Kettle donations due to more online shopping, store closures, and increasing unemployment rates.

However, because of the increase of Midland families needing assistance this year, the Salvation Army is asking for the community to donate their extra change any way they can.

“The big issue that we want to remember is that this fundraiser is our biggest fundraiser of how we operate all year round,” Lieutenant Robert Coriston said.

The Salvation Army locally and nationally are asking for donations to not only help families with Christmas but to also provide for their social services.

To donate by text to the Salvation Army in Midland, text the amount you would like to donate to 817-835-6552.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Protesters gather outside China Aid founder’s home in Midland

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Midland neighborhood woke up to protests Monday morning as protesters gathered outside of the home of ChinaAid president and founder Bob Fu.

Video

Crash kills four people in Rankin County

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Rankin woman, her two children and a Midland man were killed in a crash on Saturday night.

Crime

Two arrested after driving in Brewster County in stolen Odessa vehicle

Updated: 7 hours ago
Two suspects have been arrested after authorities say they were found driving a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Local

Rankin mother and daughters, Midland man die in head-on crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A Rankin woman, her two children and a Midland man were killed in a crash on Saturday night.

Latest News

State

Gov. Greg Abbott says accusations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton “raise serious concerns”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Emma Platoff
Senior officials in the Texas Attorney General’s Office have asked federal law enforcement to “investigate allegations of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes” by their boss.

Video

EXCLUSIVE: Homeowner speaks out after killing intruder

Updated: 11 hours ago
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.

Local

Taco Bell/KFC restaurant declared total loss in Fort Stockton fire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

Local

EXCLUSIVE: Midland homeowner speaks out after killing alleged intruder

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
On Tuesday, Gunner Duffy shot and killed an alleged armed intruder who entered his Midland home.

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

Local

Deadline to register to vote in Texas nears

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
There are multiple ways to pick up the one-page voter registration application before the Oct. 5 deadline